BUFFALO, N.Y. — A different menu is coming to a former sushi bar downtown.

Brothers leased the former Seabar at 475 Ellicott St., with plans to bring a full-service soul food restaurant to the space, just down the street from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Romone Anderson, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother Ronnie Dubose, opened Brothers TakeOut and Catering on Hertel Avenue in late 2019.