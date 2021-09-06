Initiative seeks to grow entrepreneurial activity in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A group of business leaders is coming together behind the idea of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Hamburg.
Pitch Hamburg will start as a place for ad hoc mentoring and business services as people look to turn their ideas into companies in Hamburg, said Sean Doyle, executive director of the Hamburg Development Cos.
Plans are to create a live-pitch competition and even physical space to incubate young companies, he said. The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is waiting on an environmental analysis of a moribund industrial building on Scott Street, which it would like to transform into its own offices and a place for Pitch Hamburg’s staff and companies. The project is expected to cost between $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
