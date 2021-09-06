Initiative seeks to grow entrepreneurial activity in Hamburg

Pitch Hamburg will start as a place for ad hoc mentoring and business services as people look to turn their ideas into companies in Hamburg, said Sean Doyle , executive director of the Hamburg Development Cos.

Plans are to create a live-pitch competition and even physical space to incubate young companies, he said. The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is waiting on an environmental analysis of a moribund industrial building on Scott Street, which it would like to transform into its own offices and a place for Pitch Hamburg’s staff and companies. The project is expected to cost between $1.2 million to $1.5 million.