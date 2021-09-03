Investor wants to turn former Hertel Avenue malt house into apartments

Investor John LoFaso’s Shylo Group LLC plans to turn the vacant John Kam Malting Co. building at 356 Hertel Avenue into a $20 million development.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following more than a year of site remediation, a former Black Rock malt house is being targeted for a residential-anchored project.

Investor John LoFaso’s Shylo Group LLC plans to turn the vacant John Kam Malting Co. building at 356 Hertel Avenue into a $20 million development, anchored by 80 apartments.

LoFaso and his team, led by Studio T3 Engineering, will present plans to the Buffalo Common Council on September 7 and the Buffalo Planning Board on September 13.

“First things first,” Terragnoli said. “We need to get the city approvals.”