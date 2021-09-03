Investor wants to turn former Hertel Avenue malt house into apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following more than a year of site remediation, a former Black Rock malt house is being targeted for a residential-anchored project.
Investor John LoFaso’s Shylo Group LLC plans to turn the vacant John Kam Malting Co. building at 356 Hertel Avenue into a $20 million development, anchored by 80 apartments.
LoFaso and his team, led by Studio T3 Engineering, will present plans to the Buffalo Common Council on September 7 and the Buffalo Planning Board on September 13.
“First things first,” Terragnoli said. “We need to get the city approvals.”
