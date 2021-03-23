Kimberly Miller-Beaty to run for Erie County Sheriff

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received from members of our community and I accept their call to action,” Miller-Beaty said in a provided statement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kimberly Miller-Beaty announced Tuesday that she plans to run for Erie County Sheriff.

Miller-Beaty had previously announced last month that she would not run for the position; however, she says she reconsidered her decision after her supporters collected over 1,000 signatures on her behalf.

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received from members of our community and I accept their call to action,” Miller-Beaty said in a provided statement. “We deserve a sheriff who understands that compassion, dignity, and respect are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it. As sheriff, I will ensure that policing is done in an equitable manner and that the Erie County Holding Center is a safe place where the dignity of every woman and man is respected.”

According to Miller-Beaty, she removed herself from the Erie County Democratic Committee endorsement process after "party leadership made it clear they were moving in another direction, before the process was complete."

Miller-Beaty is currently the public safety director at Canisius College. She is the former deputy commissioner of operations and homeland security for the Buffalo Police Department.

Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, is also running for the position. Gould has been endorsed by the county's Democratic Party.

Community leader Myles Carter declared his candidacy for Erie County Sheriff last month.

On the Republican side, Karen Healy-Case is the endorsed candidate. She is a retired Buffalo Police lieutenant and district chief.