Kim Beaty won't run for Erie County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kim Beaty will not run for Erie County Sheriff.
In a statement shared with 2 On Your Side, Beaty wrote, “I truly appreciate the support of my family, and every single person, and group that showed up to the game and supported my candidacy for Erie County Sheriff. I met some good people along the way. However, for personal and professional reasons, I will no longer seek endorsement from the Erie County Democratic committee. This experience has been eye-opening. I am hopeful that someday, the party boss will truly work to advance the needs of our whole community. “
Beaty is currently the public safety director at Canisius College. She is the former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department.
Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department is considered a leading candidate for the Democrats.
Community leader Myles Carter declared his candidacy for Erie County Sheriff earlier this month.
On the Republican side, Karen Healy-Case is the endorsed candidate. She is a retired Buffalo Police lieutenant and district chief.
Sheriff Timothy Howard has held the position since 2005. He is not seeking re-election.