Kim Beaty won't run for Erie County Sheriff

In a statement shared with 2 On Your Side, Beaty wrote, “I truly appreciate the support of my family, and every single person, and group that showed up to the game and supported my candidacy for Erie County Sheriff. I met some good people along the way. However, for personal and professional reasons, I will no longer seek endorsement from the Erie County Democratic committee. This experience has been eye-opening. I am hopeful that someday, the party boss will truly work to advance the needs of our whole community. “