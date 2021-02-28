Democrats back Brian Gould in Erie County Sheriff race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the race for Erie County Sheriff, Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould now has the backing of the county's Democratic Party.
Gould, who is a 24-year veteran of Cheektowaga public service, as a police officer and firefighter, said he would restore leadership to the sheriff's office and end fiscal irresponsibility.
Erie County Republicans have endorsed Karen Healy-Case to run. She is a retired Buffalo Police lieutenant and district chief.
Community leader Myles Carter also announced his candidacy earlier this month.
The current Erie County Sheriff, Timothy Howard, has held the position since 2005. He is not seeking re-election and reportedly plans to run for Wales Town Supervisor.