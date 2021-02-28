Democrats back Brian Gould in Erie County Sheriff race

Gould, who is a 24-year veteran in Cheektowaga public service, said he would restore leadership to the sheriff's office and end fiscal irresponsibility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the race for Erie County Sheriff, Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould now has the backing of the county's Democratic Party.

Gould, who is a 24-year veteran of Cheektowaga public service, as a police officer and firefighter, said he would restore leadership to the sheriff's office and end fiscal irresponsibility.

Erie County Republicans have endorsed Karen Healy-Case to run. She is a retired Buffalo Police lieutenant and district chief.

Community leader Myles Carter also announced his candidacy earlier this month.