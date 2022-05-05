Ken-Ton Garden Tour accepting applications

Applications are being accepted now through June 3.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Do you live in the Town of Tonawanda or the Village of Kenmore and have a beautiful home garden that you want to show off? The Ken-Ton Garden Tour is now accepting applications!

According to event organizers, the popular summer event has been going on for 19 years. If you think your home garden is worthy of showing off this season then you can apply to be a part of this year's garden tour.

Any gardeners who live in the Village of Kenmore or the Town of Tonawanda are welcome to sign up. All you have to do is go online to KenTonGardenTour.com and register for the 2022 garden tour.

Applications are being accepted now through June 3. And the tour itself is scheduled to take place from July 22 to July 24.

After registration closes, a map and garden descriptions for the tour will be posted on the garden tour's website.

