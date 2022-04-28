The Tool Library announces spring service days for 2022

Activities planned include park and trail cleans-ups and community garden plantings in Buffalo's University Heights district and Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tool Library announced its 2022 spring community service days and is looking for volunteers to sign up.

The events, which will be held on April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, will help beautify and strengthen the WNY community.

Among the activities planned include park and trail clean ups and community garden plantings in Buffalo's University Heights district and the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

Crews will be planting trees along William Gaiter Parkway and in Dewey Park.

Volunteers will get the opportunity to learn new skills, such as pruning, gardening, and tree planting.

“Our Service Days are about so much more than just picking up trash or planting a tree,” said Darren Cotton, board president of The Tool Library. “They’re about reconnecting neighbors, harnessing the power of collective action to address quality of life issues, and building a culture of stewardship over the spaces we share.”

On May 28, The Tool Library will partner with Resource Council of WNY on their Perkins Park Cleanup. The Resource Council of WNY won the Tool Library's 'Nominate a Project" content.

To help fund these projects, the Tool Library board is launching a fundraising drive to grow monthly donors.

The Tool Library board says it will contribute $50 for every new sustaining donor! To become a sustaining donor, visit: http://www.thetoollibrary.org/donate/