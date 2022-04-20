Albany could give boost to Buffalo Zoo, Albright-Knox, Botanical Gardens

State Senator Sean Ryan talked about setting money aside in the state budget for cultural organizations, which would help offset losses during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizations such as the Buffalo Zoo, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, and the Botanical Gardens could be getting a boost from Albany.

State Senator Sean Ryan talked Wednesday about the money set aside for cultural organizations like those in the state budget. That includes $20 million for non-New York City organizations, and $4 million for zoos, botanical gardens, and aquariums.

Some of that money will go to help organizations large and small make up operating costs they lost in the pandemic.

"Because remember, all of these places were hit during the pandemic, whether you were small or large. We want to make sure the funding's available for all," Ryan said.