What you need to know before starting your spring garden

Adams Nursery & Garden Center shares some spring gardening tips to make sure your summer gardens are a success.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is officially here and with the weather getting warmer, there are some things you need to know before you start your garden. We stopped by Adams Nursery & Garden Center in Lancaster over the weekend to see what's already in bloom and what are the latest tips to make sure your summer gardens are a success.

The first thing to keep in mind is the cold temperatures are going to creep back starting Tuesday, so while Monday might be a good day to start cleaning up, mulching, fertilizing and getting your beds ready, as far as planting goes, employees at Adams Nursery say you might want to hold off for a bit.

Now is a good time to remove any of those dead annuals that remained over the winter. As for planting new ones outdoors, it is a little early, so if you do, make sure to watch them carefully until the weather gets a bit more consistent.

The other option is moving them indoors.

Shrubs are pretty safe right now, so you can start getting those in the ground. The same goes for fruit trees.

As for those beautiful hanging baskets, they're good to hang as long as the weather is nice, but again, as soon as the weather drops you need to bring them in or cover them.