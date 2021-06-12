Judge sets bail for Steve Pigeon

The former Erie County Democratic chair and political operative was back in court Monday morning for a bail hearing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court justice set bail Monday morning for former Erie County Democratic Party chair and political operative Steve Pigeon.

Pigeon appeared Judge William Boller after spending the weekend behind bars following his arraignment last week on charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors argued Pigeon should continue to be remanded; but Judge Boller set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 secured bond or $750,000 partially secured bond. No conditions were discussed.

Pigeon is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on a date between November and December 2016.