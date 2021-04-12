Three vehicles stolen in Lancaster overnight; all were unlocked with keys inside according to police

Police remind residents to remove keys, lock the doors and remove anything valuable from your vehicle.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A rash of local vehicle thefts and larcenies continue across WNY and police are reminding people that most of these crimes can be prevented.

The Village of Lancaster Police reported on its Facebook page that three vehicles were stolen overnight Friday and all three had been left unlocked with the keys inside. Two of them were later recovered in Buffalo.

Police also took reports of numerous vehicles that were entered with items taken from inside. They ask if your vehicle was entered or if you have video of someone entering your vehicle, please contact Dispatch at (716) 683-3800 and an officer will come out to take a report.

Lancaster PD say neighboring towns have all reported recent similar incidents. They remind residents to remove their keys and make sure the doors are locked. Remove anything of value or secure them out of sight.