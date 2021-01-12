Steve Pigeon asked to turn himself in to State Police on Thursday

The attorney for the former Democratic political operative, Paul Cambria, told 2 On Your Side Pigeon is expected to be arraigned on an unspecified charge.

Attorney Paul Cambria tells Investigative Reporter Steve Brown his client has been asked to turn himself in to State Police Thursday morning and that he expects Pigeon to be arraigned on an unspecified charge after that.

A call to a spokesperson for the New York State Police has not been returned.

Pigeon is due to be sentenced later this month following his 2018 guilty plea to conspiring to illegally cause a $25,000 campaign donation from a foreign source to a New York State official running for reelection.

In September 2018, the former Erie County Democratic Chair pleaded guilty to a state bribery charge.