Angel Pacheco was shot and killed on October 19 on Water Street in Jamestown.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Western New York crime stoppers are now offering a $25,000 reward for information about the Angel Pacheco homicide.

Police believe the weapon used to kill Pacheco may have been passed around to avoid being connected to the crime.

If you know anything you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.