J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in-person race canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The in-person 2021 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo has been canceled due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the release, event owner and operator JPMorgan Chase said out an abundance of caution, the decision was made that the Thursday, September 23 event at Delaware Park will be replaced by a virtual race, which will be complimentary.

Companies and individuals who registered for the in-person 2021 Corporate Challenge will have their registration fee fully refunded.

The last in-person J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge was held in Buffalo on June 13, 2019, with 13,869 entrants from 427 companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic also limited the 2020 event to a virtual experience.

The dates for the 2021 virtual version of the Corporate Challenge will be announced here.

JPMorgan Chase will donate to Wings Flights of Hope, continuing its annual tradition of partnering with a not-for-profit at the Corporate Challenge.