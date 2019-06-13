BUFFALO, N.Y. — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is a symbolic kick off to summer for thousands of runners in Western New York.

This year's race will include almost 14,000 runners from a record number of local companies, with 427 registered. The start time has been moved up to 6:25 to accommodate the growing number of runners, allowing everyone to make it back to the post race party in Delaware Park.

Amherst Street will be closed to traffic from Colvin to Nottingham between at 5 p.m. The race course will be closed to traffic from 6:30 p.m. to about 8:15 p.m.

Parking is limited in the surrounding neighborhoods, so race organizers encourage participants to utilize the shuttle service from Buffalo State College, which runs from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

You can find more details on this year's J.P. Morgan Chase Coroporate Challenge by clicking here.