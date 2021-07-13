Corporate Challenge returning to Delaware Park

The 40th version of the race will be held on September 23, after the pandemic limited it to a virtual event in 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will once again be hitting the streets of Buffalo this year.

The 3.5-mile road race will be returning to Delaware Park on September 23 at 6:05 p.m.

The race was only held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. The year before, there were nearly 14,000 runners from 427 companies who took part.

“In partnership with local and state officials, we are confident we can conduct a safe and fun event and set the stage for many future years of Corporate Challenge memories," said Bob McArdle, the Executive Director for Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase.

Registration is now available by clicking here, with an entry fee of $38 per employee. A minimum of four entrants is required per company.

The Corporate Challenge is also offering a virtual option once again, to be held for free from September 24-28.