Buffalo Corporate Challenge going virtual; registration now open

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is going to look a little different this year with the event going virtual.

Buffalo companies will once again be able to compete in the fall, free of charge, allowing participants to run or walk their own 3.5 mile course without teammates or crowds. Participants must also obey social distancing guidelines.

Organizers say the virtual challenge replaces in-person racing, which was cancelled back in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the virtual event is similar to the traditional Corporate Challenge. A team captain will begin the registration for the company and from there employees will join the company team.

This year there are no limits to the number of entries a company may enter. There are also no geographic restrictions. If a Buffalo company has offices in other parts of the country, or world, those colleagues are also allowed to participate.

Those registered to participate will have a timeframe between October 8 through October 22 to participate in the Corporate Challenge and submit their times.

The JPMorgan Chase Foundation will donate on behalf of the virtual Corporate Challenge to Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.