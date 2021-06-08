x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jamestown Police: 28-year-old dies after being trapped under pick-up truck

Police say a 28-year-old man was working on a pick-up truck inside a garage when he became trapped.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has died following an accident early Friday morning in the City of Jamestown.

First responders were called to a residence on Hopkins Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of someone trapped under a vehicle. 

Police say a 28-year-old man was working on a pick-up truck inside a garage when he became trapped. The man died from his injuries sustained from the incident.

According to police, the name of the 28-year-old is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.

Related Articles