Good Samaritans honored for rescuing woman trapped under vehicle

The victim, a woman in her 60s, became trapped after being hit by the vehicle at a shopping plaza on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga earlier this month.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Seven Cheektowaga Police officers and two bystanders were honored for coming to the aid of a woman who became trapped under a vehicle earlier this month.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, May 5, after the woman was hit by the vehicle and dragged a short distance at a shopping plaza on Walden Avenue in the town.

Captain Dana Cadwallader was in the plaza at the time, witnessed the accident and immediately radioed for help from fellow officers, fire department and ambulance personnel after noticing the woman was having trouble breathing.

Together, with the help of Assistant Chief Brian Gould, Sergeant John Wanat, Officer Michael Menth, Officer Troy Blackchief, Officer Jose Domenech and Officer Ashley Loos and two bystanders, including Josiah Williams, they were able to lift the vehicle of of her.

“I’m glad that I was able to lend a hand and help free the victim before her injuries got worse,” said Josiah Williams, a student at the Western New York Maritime Charter School who is studying to become a commissioned officer with the U.S. Navy. “The officers responded quickly and professionally, and it was my privilege to help them save someone’s life.”

For their actions, Assemblymember Monica Wallace (D-Lancaster), Monday morning presented citations to all responsible for freeing the victim.

“By leaping into action and working together, these officers and good Samaritans likely saved the victim’s life. The officers are a credit to the Town of Cheektowaga and the bystanders who assisted embody the spirit of the City of Good Neighbors,” said Assemblymember Wallace.