1 dead, 1 injured in accident at Orleans County business

YATES, N.Y. — One person has died and another person was injured in an industrial accident in Orleans County.

Rescue crews were called to 12118 East Yates Center Road in the Town of Yates around 11 a.m. for a report of two people trapped in a tank.

Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke tells 2 On Your Side one of the victims, Keegan Bayne, 19, of Lyndonville, died at the scene. The other victim, Chase Johnson, 35, also of Lyndonville, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight.

Officials say the two climbed into a semi-tanker truck to clean it and they were found unconscious. Rescuers responding to a 911 call were able to get them out.