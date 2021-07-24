Yonkers Police, bystanders lift car and free baby after crash

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police and bystanders lifted a car to free a trapped baby after a suspected drunken driver struck the child and her mother and plowed into a storefront in Yonkers.

The accident and rescue were recorded on video, which was released on Saturday by the Yonkers Police Department. It shows the car striking a curb and parked car Friday before driving into a woman as she crossed the street with a child in her arms.