x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Yonkers Police, bystanders lift car and free baby after crash

The video from Friday shows the car striking a curb and parked car before driving into a woman as she crossed the street with a child in her arms.
Credit: AP
This image from a police bodycam video provided by Yonkers Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021, shows police and bystanders lifting a car to free a trapped baby, left, after a suspected drunken driver struck the child and her mother and plowed into a storefront in Yonkers.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police and bystanders lifted a car to free a trapped baby after a suspected drunken driver struck the child and her mother and plowed into a storefront in Yonkers.

The accident and rescue were recorded on video, which was released on Saturday by the Yonkers Police Department. It shows the car striking a curb and parked car Friday before driving into a woman as she crossed the street with a child in her arms.

Yonkers Police say the baby suffered a skull fracture, and her mother broke a leg.

The driver wasn't hurt. He is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Credit: AP
This image from a police bodycam video provided by Yonkers Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021, shows police and bystanders lifting a car to free a trapped baby, left, after a suspected drunken driver struck the child and her mother and plowed into a storefront in Yonkers.

    

Related Articles