'It's Our Job' campaign encourages people to support local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many local businesses have faced an immense struggle over the last few months because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership, along with 2 On Your Side, is asking people to support these local businesses whenever possible. Like a new café and ice cream bar on Hertel Avenue, where the owners encourage you to think outside the box.

“So everybody that comes in is going to be a cereal chef. They’re going to be able to create their own crazy concoctions. We feature 70 different cereals, we feature 14 different kinds of ice creams. We have a variety of toppings, and you could create your own crazy combo of cereal concoction.”

Channel 2 is continuing to work with the Buffalo Niagara partnership on the “It’s our job“ campaign.

We are looking to promote local businesses through this economic downturn. We ask that if you need a wrench or a hamburger, consider using a local business. The channel 2 team will continue to do its part and promote local business. But we need your help.