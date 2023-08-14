"It shouldn't have happened period." 7 people injured after crush at Outer Harbor concert

On Monday, police said they believe that "disturbance" started with a fight around 10 p.m. and then the false report of shots fired which caused panic and confusion.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just over a half dozen people had to be hospitalized Sunday night after what Buffalo Police initially called a "disturbance" at an Outer Harbor concert.

On Monday, they said they believe that "disturbance" started with a fight around 10 p.m. and then the false report of shots fired which caused panic and confusion.

"Everybody was having a legit fun time and then that happened," said Kayla Marshall, who attended last night's concert.

Marshall was 1 of 7 concertgoers who went to Drumwork Fest for the music but got a whole lot more than she bargained for.

"Like I literally heard my knee snap," Marshall told 2 On Your Side.

She had walked over to get food with her twin sister at D.A. Taste but got caught in the confusion, was hit, and fell to the ground.

"Somebody barrel rolled over a table and the table went into me which caused my knee to snap," she said.

In a Facebook video posted by D.A. Taste Monday, Marshall is seen sitting on a cooler in a jean jacket after falling. She said the owners of the taco shop immediately ran over to help her.

EMTs later came and took her via ambulance to ECMC Sunday.

The owners of D.A. Taste further reflected on their evening on Facebook: "We looked back to tables being flipped, as people ran for their lives... tickets, cashbox flew, equipment broken and tents were completely snapped, we spent hours attempting to recover any funds we could using flashlights."

The rush of people only lasted around 10 minutes according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, who added Monday that there was no evidence of a gun being fired at the music festival.

Police speculate a bike rack being knocked over caused whatever loud bang was heard.

"Anytime you have a large event, whether it be a concert or a sporting event that's why you have to staff it accordingly, you have to have protocols in place. I think everything worked well last night between the security, Buffalo police, Buffalo fire, AMR," Gramaglia said.

Private security was seen Sunday night using metal detectors as people entered the venue.

Buffalo Waterfront, a branch of the state-run Buffalo Harbor Development Corporation released the following statement Monday:

"Sunday evening, during the Drumwork Music Festival, there was a disturbance in the crowd resulting in people pushing and shoving. Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

"Our concern is with those injured during this unfortunate incident. The safety of our concertgoers is our highest priority, and we are working closely with police to determine the cause of the disturbance."

"For Drumwork Fest, as with all Outer Harbor events, we work closely with Buffalo Police to develop a robust security plan. Buffalo Police, Vista Security Group, and AMR Services were stationed in and around the venue and quickly responded to bring the situation under control. Additional response came from the Buffalo Fire Department. We extend our thanks and appreciation to all responding agencies for their quick action."

After her experience, however, Marshall thinks whatever security and crowd control was being used at Drumwork Fest should be given a second look.

"I'm hurt, now I got to spend a couple days out of work and it shouldn't have happened period," she said.

Marshall added that she may look to sue for having her knee injured.