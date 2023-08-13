At least 6 people injured at Drumworks Music Fest concert

Police said at least 6 people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least a half-dozen people were injured during the Drumworks Music Fest concert on Sunday night at the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

The incident happened shortly past 10 p.m. Sunday during a concert at the Lakeside Event Lawn, at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard.

"Some sort of disturbance started near the stage area, resulting in pushing and shoving and people injured as they also attempted to flee," a Buffalo Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side.

Police said that at least six people were injured during the incident and that they had been taken to local hospitals. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.