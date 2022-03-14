Irish flag raised to kick off St. Patrick's Day week in Buffalo

The city also has had the Ukrainian flag flying to show its support for the crisis there and now the Irish flag is right below it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday in Niagara Square, the City of Buffalo officials raised the Irish flag to kick off St. Patrick's Day week in the city.

The city also has had the Ukrainian flag flying to show its support for the crisis there and now the Irish flag is right below it.

Mayor Byron Brown along with others was in attendance in Niagara Square to raise the flag.

For the past two years the parade in Buffalo was canceled because of the pandemic but this year, Brown says things are going back to normal.

"It will be pretty much like you have seen the parade in past years, we're not going to ease back we're going to jump right in... we expect a large turnout for both parades. certainly want people to have a fun time a safe time we want them to enjoy the celebrations and festivities responsibly but we're going to get right back into it in full force," said Brown.

On Saturday, the 27th annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place at noon. It starts at The Valley Community Center.

Then on Sunday the Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade will march down Delaware Avenue at 2 p.m.