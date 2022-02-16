Irish Center teaches how to pour the perfect pint ahead of annual Guinness toast

The Irish Center hosted an ambassador from Guinness to teach everyone the best way to pour their drink.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The art of pouring the perfect pint may not be something you have thought much about but it's something the Buffalo Irish Center takes very seriously.

On Tuesday, the Irish Center hosted an ambassador from Guinness to teach everyone the best way to pour their drink.

It is especially important to learn this technique, the center said as it gets ready for the annual great Guinness toast, which it's happening Friday, February 18.

The toast is known as a "St. Practice Day," which is one of the biggest toasts in the world.

But learning the art of pouring is also in preparation for the St. Patrick Day celebrations in March and the recently announced Buffalo Irish Festival July 29-31 at the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

Michael Reardon, a Guinness Brewery Ambassador that taught the art said learning the art takes much detail.

"Beer is science and there's a lot of detail that goes into it. especially with Guinness because it's the first nitro beer. it's a little bit more complicated and we have a two-part pour," said Reardon.

Those perfect pouring skills are going to come in handy and Reardon said Guinness aficionados appreciate a properly poured pint and know when it's not.