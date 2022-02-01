St. Patrick's Day Parade to return for 2022

The United Irish American Association announced the return of the parade set to take place on Sunday, March 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most celebrated events on the WNY calendar is set to return after an absence due to the pandemic.

The United Irish American Association announced the St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place at 2 p.m. down Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, March 20.

Association and city officials say they are cautiously optimistic the parade will go on as scheduled. All participants and attendees are encouraged to follow the latest COVID protocols recommended by the CDC, NYS, Erie County and the city.

Patrick McGuinness will be this year's Grand Marshall. If interested in marching in the parade, you can fill out an application online.

The day will start with Mass celebrated at St. Joseph's Cathedral at 10:30 a.m.