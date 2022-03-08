WalletHub: Buffalo the 10th best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The study used 18 metrics to determine the best cities to celebrate the holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has ranked in the top ten of cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, according to a report from WalletHub.

The report ranked 200 cities across the country and used 18 metrics to determine the best places to celebrate the holiday. Buffalo came in as number ten.

"Our data set ranges from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast," the summary of the study says.

Also factored into the ranking is percent of population that is Irish, access to bars, parties and festivities per capita, DUI fatalities per capita and percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Not surprising, but Buffalo ranked in the top five for access to bars. The city also was ranked outside of the top quarter for percent of Irish population and cheapest price for a stay at a three-star hotel on St. Patrick's Day.

Buffalo was actually ranked one above New York City, which came in 11th.

Other eastern cities in the area the made in the top ten include Philadelphia, Boston, and Pittsburgh, which were the top three. As well as Yonkers, which came in at seven.