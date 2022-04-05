Incarcerated man accused of punching deputy; throwing feces at him

Injured deputy taken to ECMC for treatment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deputy working at the Erie County Holding Center is recovering after allegedly being punched by an incarcerated person.

The Sheriff's Department says the incident happened shortly before 5 PM April 1 when 44-year-old Bilal Wright asked for some toilet paper. As the deputy approached Wright's cell, Wright allegedly threw a punch through the bars striking the deputy in the face.

Deputies and supervisors making up the Quick Entry Team (QET) tried to de-escalate the situation as Wright began smearing feces over his body at throwing it at the QET. He was eventually placed in restraints and escorted to Correctional Health for evaluation.

Wright is charged with a felony count of assault and administrative charges. He was in the Holding Center after being arrested by Buffalo Police on charges of assault with a weapon, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and a NYS parole violation.