Pursuit ends with vehicle going airborne and landing in Family Dollar parking lot in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA, N.Y. — One person is facing several charges following an overnight pursuit through the Town of Niagara and Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Sheriff's office says it started shortly after 2:30 AM when a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle previously identified from several larcenies in Niagara and Orleans counties.

They say the driver of the vehicle, Edward Dunn, failed to stop when the deputy attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. Dunn eventually lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Ontario Avenue in Niagara Falls where it hit a road sign and large concrete post causing it to go airborne. The vehicle landed in the Family Dollar Parking lot.

Two passengers in Dunn's vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. Dunn is charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal impersonation and various V& T infractions.