ECSO deputy injured while assisting with a mental health crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's Office said that a deputy was injured on Sunday while assisting Crisis Services with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the news release, just before 6:30 p.m. deputies were called to a home in Clarence after a mental health assessment determined that an individual needed further evaluation and treatment at a hospital.

When the deputies arrived at the home they tried to deescalate the situation but the individual refused several commands and began physically resisting deputies, the sheriff's office said.

During the altercation, a deputy suffered injuries to their head, shoulder, and arm.

The individual was transported to Erie County Medical Center, and the deputy was treated and released following a medical exam.

The deputy is expected to make a recovery and return to work.