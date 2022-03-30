On duty sergeant dies following medical event at Erie County Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the passing of 39-year-old Sergeant Arthur Basher following a medical event on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced on Wednesday that a sheriff's deputy has died following a medical event while on post at the Erie County Holding Center on Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m., 39-year-old Sergeant Arthur Basher suffered a medical event. Deputies and medical staff from the Division of Correctional Health administered CPR and other medical measures but could not revive Basher.

“Today, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office family mourns the loss of one of our brothers - Sergeant Basher,” Garcia said. “I want to express my condolences to his family and let them know I am praying for them during this terrible time.”

Basher was with the Sheriff's Office for nine and a half years and was promoted to sergeant in 2017.

“We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center,” Garcia said.