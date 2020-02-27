BUFFALO, N.Y. — The producers of the movie Nightmare Alley, starring Bradley Cooper, said they wanted snow when they were filming in Buffalo.

They got that and more on Thursday when a winter storm buffeted the region.

Production crews braved gale force winds, and wind chills near zero in their game attempt to convert Niagara Square into an appropriate look for a film set in 1940’s.

The conditions didn’t make it easy, but despite that, the filming went on.

Niagara Square has also been closed to traffic since 11 o’clock on Thursday morning and is expected to remain that way until 11pm.

We will have more about today’s filming tonight on Channel 2 News First at 5.

