BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know Bradley Cooper is in Buffalo to film scenes for Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley, now we have the first piece of photo evidence.

The actor was spotted outside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Tuesday afternoon.

An Instagram user named Kathy posted a photo of her husband, Richard, with Cooper, who bumped into each other around noon.

"Nightmare Alley" is based on a novel set in the 1940's. Crews are expected to film inside City Hall and in Niagara Square, as well as other locations around Buffalo, over the next several days.

RELATED: Oscar-winning director and Bradley Cooper in Buffalo for filming of Nightmare Alley

RELATED: Filming soon in Buffalo - Nightmare Alley

RELATED: Extras needed for Guillermo del Toro's movie filming in Buffalo