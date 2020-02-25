BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is feeling more and more like Hollywood every week. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's movie, Nightmare Alley, starring Oscar-nominated actor, Bradley Cooper, is about to start filming here.

Trucks are at a staging location in South Buffalo.

Outside Karpeles Museum in Buffalo, many production trucks were also setting up and hauling items inside.

Nightmare Alley is a 1940's-based movie about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people to give them money.



Bradley Cooper is the star, along with Rooney Mara, and Cate Blanchett.

Nightmare Alley Regram from @milofx1: Our journey down Nightmare Alley has begun. Guillermo del Toro is making magic again!

The architecture of Buffalo is going to play a role. City Hall will be featured. Even the pedestrian signal outside in Niagara Square was removed.

Inside City Hall, production crews are working on two floors, including an area near the Mayor's office.

MORE:

Extras needed for Guillermo del Toro's movie filming in Buffalo



'For Nothing' TV show begins filming in Buffalo with special guest star