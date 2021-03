A spokesperson for New York State Police says roughly 15 vehicles were involved in the crash; however, only one minor injury was reported.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Interstate 86 east was closed for several hours Monday evening following a multiple vehicle crash near Salamanca.

According to NITTEC, the crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., and the roadway was reopened around 9:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for New York State Police says roughly 15 vehicles were involved in the crash; however, only one minor injury was reported.