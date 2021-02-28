3 injured in Amherst crash involving stolen truck

Amherst Police say five suspects were taken into custody; however, they have not released any information about the suspects or charges against them at this time.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Five people were taken into police custody, and three people were taken to local hospitals, following a car crash involving a stolen vehicle Saturday night in Amherst.

Amherst Police say officers were called to a shopping center on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Shortly after, police say the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado hit two vehicles, a 2019 Chevrolet and a 2017 Honda, on North Bailey Avenue.

The 63-year-old driver of the 2019 Chevrolet was taken to ECMC by ambulance with serious lower body injuries. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the 2017 Honda, a 38 year old and a 19 year old both from Amherst, were also injured and taken to local hospitals.

After further investigation, it was determined that the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen, and five suspects were taken into custody. Police have not released any information about the suspects or charges against them at this time.