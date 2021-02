Buffalo Police say the 29-year-old man was heading east on Hastings Avenue when his Nissan Altima struck a large tree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore man died in a single-car crash on Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the 29-year-old man was heading east on Hastings Avenue when his Nissan Altima struck a large tree. Police investigators say speed might have been a factor.

Police say they were called to the scene, in the 300 block of Hastings Avenue, shortly before 4:30 a.m.