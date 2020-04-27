NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Humboldt penguin chicks have been hatched at the Aquarium of Niagara.

The chicks hatched after a 40-46 day incubation period. This is the first successful penguin hatching at the aquarium since April 2006.

We don't know what gender they are yet, that will be determined by a blood test. Parents Blanca and PJ, Jr., who came to the Aquarium of Niagara from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, are a bonded pair and will share in the parenting duties.

"The birth of an animal is always cause for celebration, but we are especially pleased to make this announcement during these otherwise uncertain and difficult times." said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “This is a huge occasion for our organization, and we are thrilled to be able to work with other AZA-accredited aquariums and zoos as we help ensure a bright and successful future for Humboldt penguins.”

The Aquarium of Niagara is one of only 20 facilities in the United States and Canada to house Humboldt penguins.

The aquarium is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can view them below:

