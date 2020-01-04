NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA took two of its shelter dogs on a special field trip Tuesday to the Aquarium of Niagara.

The aquarium invited Abby, a 5-year-old Siberian husky mix, and Daphne, a 2-year-old shepherd mix, to tour the aquarium and check out the marine life.

The aquarium is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, but the aquarium staff thought it would be a nice for the dogs to encounter animals they've never seen before. The excursion also serves as a fun way to show off Abby and Daphne to the public, hoping they find their forever homes.

“As a home to ten rescued and non-releasable marine mammals, the Aquarium of Niagara knows how important it is to give animals a second chance at life," said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. "We hope that people will fall in love with these dogs as they enjoy their special excursion at the Aquarium and that someone will consider giving them a forever home."

Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement at Niagara County SPCA, added, “We are always looking for fun ways to engage our shelter animals while promoting their need for adoption. Seeing the shelter dogs in amazement as they looked at the exhibits was heartwarming to say the least and we are extremely grateful to Aquarium of Niagara for welcoming them with open arms."

