NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus, the Aquarium of Niagara said it will tighten its procedures to prevent against its spread.

That case, reported by the Associated Press on Sunday, is the first known case of transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals at an accredited zoo or aquarium.

The aquarium, through a statement, said it will restrict staff for "entering the areas that provide care/housing to the animal collection unless they have specialized training associated with the care of those animals."

The Aquarium of Niagara added that none of the more than 120 different species there have shown signs of respiratory illness.

"Before there was any evidence that the coronavirus could be transmitted from humans to animals, the Aquarium of Niagara had implemented rigorous guidelines for our essential staff to follow while both on and off the premises," it said in a Sunday statement.

"Any employee that experienced symptoms or came in contact with someone who showed symptoms of the COVID-19 virus was instructed to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days, a policy that exceeded recommendations from the United States Department of Agriculture."

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said a 4-year-old Malayan tiger and six other tigers and lions fell ill at the Bronx Zoo. They were believed to have been infected by a zoo employee.

The zoo says all the animals are expected to recover.

RELATED: More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Erie County

RELATED: 'Corona convoy': Truck drivers in Genesee County aim to lift spirits

RELATED: Delaware Park loop closed to vehicles; parking available at Buffalo Zoo