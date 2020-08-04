BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Zoo is closed to visitors, a bright spot for the staff has been the addition of Dexter, a 7-month-old Harris's Hawk.

Dexter came to the zoo from the World Bird Sanctuary. When the zoo re-opens, he will become an important part of the animal ambassador team there, so he will be very visible to the public.

Sarah Gemmer, the team leader for the zoo's ambassador program, says she's already fallen in love with him.

"This guy is really social. He was reared around people so he's used to people," Gemmer told 2 On Your Side. "Also, these birds, specifically the Harris's hawk, they're known to have a very docile disposition, and they love to just be around people and that's going to be his career here. So, he's going to have a great career here at the zoo. “

The empty zoo is giving Dexter and the animal staff time to work on his flying skills in different areas of the park than they would normally get to if there were visitors there.

You can follow along with what's happening behind the scenes at the Buffalo Zoo by following them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

