New York State launches online Flu Tracker

ALBANY, N.Y. — Flu season is upon us and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say protecting yourself and your loved ones from getting the flu is more important than ever.

New York's Daily Flu Tracker is now available. The online resource will provide local, regional and statewide flu data as well as information such as where you can go to get vaccinated.

Flu season usually runs from October through May. During last year's flu season, nearly 23,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized and 13 children died from the virus.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "I cannot stress enough how important it is to get your flu shot to protect yourself this season against the dual threat of COVID-19, which can mimic flu symptoms. The ability to track activity for both viruses on a daily basis will help identify trends and help the Department put the appropriate public health measures in place. I also want to remind New Yorkers that contracting the flu does not mean you cannot contract COVID-19 and vice versa."

The NYS Health Department recommends anyone over six months of age get vaccinated. Adults 65 and older, those with certain chronic health conditions, pregnant women and young children are at highest risk for flu complications.

Click here to find a location near you where the flu shot is available.