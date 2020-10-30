NYS DMV warns of phishing scam

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of a text message phishing scam.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you recently received a text message claiming to be from the DMV in regards to updating information for a Real ID, it's a scam.

Phishing texts are fake messages sent in an effort to obtain personal information to be used to commit identify theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software on their computer or mobile device.

The scam messages ask recipients to update their mailing address and contact information to expedite compliance with Real ID regulations. If you receive a text message like this, you should delete immediately.

The NYS DMV offers some tips to protect your information:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing - poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances ¬are it is not.

DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.