COLDEN, N.Y. — New York State Police announced charges against a man who allegedly assaulted a trooper when he tried to give the man a sobriety test.

On April 19 in Colden, troopers said Chaz Brzezicki, 31, of Holland was pulled over for going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, authorities said alcohol was detected on Brzezicki. When the trooper asked him to step out of the car for a sobriety test, he got combative and a fight took place.

Brzezicki was taken into custody shortly after the altercation. He is being charged with second degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, DWI and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

