TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, after a car crash involving a Jeep Compass SUV and a tractor-trailer in the Town of Tonawanda. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Belmont Avenue, around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the jeep, a 65-year-old man, and his passenger, a 65-year-old woman, were both taken to ECMC with serious injuries. Police say the driver is in stable condition; however, the female passenger is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

Police say the accident is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614.

