BUFFALO, N.Y. — More Buffalo firefighters and police officers are returning to work after recovering from COVID-19. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released the latest numbers Tuesday afternoon.

As this time, two firefighters and two police officers are currently positive with COVID-19. Ten firefighters are on administrative leave as a precaution and 39 firefighters have recovered and returned to work.

Meanwhile, 14 police officers are currently out on administrative leave and 65 officers have recovered and returned to work.

Mayor Brown says emergency response services provided both by Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire remains operational without any interruption in services.

