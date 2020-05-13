CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, a man was arrested on Valentine's Day in Batavia for aggravated DWI with a child passenger after a traffic stop.

On February 14, deputies received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on Route 33 in Corfu. Later that night, Justin Pawlowski, 41, of Cheektowaga was stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Batavia for failing to keep right, according to the Sheriff's Office. Upon a further investigation, authorities said they found that Pawlowski was under the influence of drugs. An unidentified child, whose age is unknown, was the passenger in the car.

Pawlowski has been charged with DWI, DWI drugs, Aggravated DWI child passenger and failure to keep right. He is due in Batavia Town Court on June 29.

