Holiday Valley, Kissing Bridge selling out of Saturday passes

Fresh snow has skiers and snowboarders excited to hit the slopes. Holiday Valley and Kissing Bridge say tickets are selling fast.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A Lake Effect Snow Warning is currently in effect for most of Western New York, and local skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of the fresh snowfall.

Holiday Valley announced on Twitter Saturday morning that it sold out of passes for that night, adding that it's nearly sold out of passes for Sunday and Monday as well. Holiday Valley says tickets for the rest of the week are going fast, and anyone planning on hitting the slopes this week should buy their tickets online as soon as possible to secure a spot.

Once tickets are sold out, Holiday Valley says walk up tickets will not be available.

We are SOLD OUT for tonight (Saturday) — Holiday Valley (@holidayvalley) December 26, 2020

Almost an hour later, Kissing Bridge announced on its Facebook page that both day passes and unlimited passes for Saturday are sold out. Kissing Bridge says night tickets are currently available; however, they're said to be selling fast.

Anyone traveling to the slopes from Erie County should be aware that the county is currently under a Travel Advisory. Drivers should use extra caution on the road, drive slow and prepare for increased snowfall, gusty winds, and low visibility.